US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has concluded his visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank, offering little but lip service to Palestinians while maintaining unconditional support for Israel.

Monday was the start of Blinken’s first visit with Israeli and Palestinian leaders since the installment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing coalition government.

The visit followed a flare-up in violence in the occupied West Bank as Israel seeks to expand discriminatory policy aims, outlined in the new government’s guiding principles and coalition agreements.

Just days before Blinken’s visit, Israeli forces conducted a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing 10 Palestinians - one of the deadliest raids in nearly two decades. The next day, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on Israeli Jews in occupied East Jerusalem, killing seven.

The Israeli government retaliated against the shooting in occupied East Jerusalem and introduced a series of punitive measures targeting Palestinians. The measures include plans to make it easier for Israelis to obtain weapons, strengthen illegal Jewish settlements and cancel social security and health benefits for the families of Palestinian attackers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces and settlers have killed 35 Palestinians, including eight children and an elderly woman in the month of January in the occupied West Bank.

Despite the escalating violence, Blinken offered no new US initiative beyond calling for “de-escalation”.

'Ironclad' support and continued impunity

While Blinken called for de-escalation, he also removed US responsibility from facilitating a real peace process.