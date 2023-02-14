The death toll in Türkiye and Syria has climbed to more than 36,000, a week after two powerful earthquakes, centred in southeastern Türkiye, struck both countries, triggering a massive search and rescue effort amid grief and destruction.

As the disaster hits a one-week mark on Monday, hope remains that more survivors could still be found, after rescuers plucked two siblings aged 8 and 15 from the rubble in Hatay 183 hours into the search effort.

In Türkiye, the death toll has reached 31,643, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 4,581, according to the latest figures.

Following are the latest updates:

Monday, February 13, 2023

0020 GMT - Mexico hails 'heroic' rescue dog that died in Türkiye

Mexico paid tribute to a military rescue dog that died while searching for survivors buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced the death of the German shepherd called Proteo at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference.

"You accomplished your mission... thank you for your heroic work," the military said on Twitter.

2314 GMT - Turkish presidential Cabinet to convene Tuesday with focus on earthquakes

The Turkish presidential Cabinet will convene Tuesday with a focus on the recent deadly earthquakes, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

The Cabinet meeting will take place at the headquarters of the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD in Ankara at 3 p.m. local time (1200GMT).

"We will be convening the Cabinet under the presidency of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and our agenda is fully on the current disasters, the latest situation and the measures taken and to be taken," Oktay told reporters.

2155 GMT - US calls on all countries to 'do everything they can' to support Türkiye, Syria

The US called on all countries around the world to “do everything they can” to support the people of Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

“We're doing that in this country. This is an effort that transcends the federal government,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“This is an effort where, once again, we've seen the generosity of spirit of the American people rise to the occasion,” he said, adding that the National Football League (NFL) encouraged American football fans on Sunday to contribute to ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

“The US continues to support search, rescue, recovery and relief efforts and to mobilise additional equipment and resources to assist in the recovery and humanitarian response efforts in both Türkiye and Syria,” he said.

2125 GMT — Rescue operations ongoing in southern Türkiye after last week's earthquakes

Rescue operations are still ongoing a week after powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

A woman was rescued from under the rubble 175 hours after the earthquakes in Hatay province. Naime Umay was saved by miners and firefighters dispatched to the region by the Istanbul Municipality, according to a statement.

Another woman was also rescued by search and rescue teams 176 hours after the quakes.

A man named Bunyamin Idaci was also rescued from the rubble 177 hours after the quakes in Adiyaman province.

Derya Akdogan, a 26-year-old woman, was also rescued in Hatay 178 hours after the quakes.

Another woman was also rescued from under the rubble 180 hours after the earthquakes. Hatice Akan, 39, was referred to medical teams.

Twelve-year-old boy Kaan was also rescued in Hatay 182 hours after of the quakes struck.

Two brothers were also rescued in Hatay's Antakya district 181 hours after of the quakes struck.

Eight-year-old Harun and 15-year-old Eyuphan were referred to a hospital.

Huseyin Berber, a 67-year-old man, was also rescued in Antakya 183 hours after of the quakes.

1924 GMT —Spanish rescue teams praise Turkish people's 'extraordinary solidarity' during search efforts

Spanish rescue teams have praised the support of local people and authorities during their mission in southern Türkiye.

Spain was one of the countries that responded most rapidly to Türkiye's call for international assistance last Monday.

The team of 84 people consisting of logistics, coordination and health personnel was sent to Türkiye together with a field hospital equipped with the latest technology and drugs, capable of caring for 150-200 patients per day, hosting 20 people in beds, and performing surgery.

1846 GMT — Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government sends humanitarian aid to quake victims in Syria's Afrin

Northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish Regional Government has sent 13 humanitarian aid trucks to northwestern Syria.

The trucks, carrying first aid materials, food, and tents, entered the Babusselam Border Gate in Azaz through the Oncupinar Border Gate in Türkiye's southern Kilis province.

The trucks reached the town of Jinderes in the Afrin district, which was affected by the earthquakes.

1808 GMT — Turkish football club to donate UEFA Conference League ticket revenue to quake victims

Defending Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor will donate their UEFA Europa Conference League ticket earnings to earthquake victims in the country, the club announced.

In a statement, Trabzonspor said tickets for the first leg of the play-off range cost between $5 (100 Turkish liras) and $40 (750 Turkish liras).

Cevad Prekazi, a legendary Kosovo-born veteran in Galatasaray, put an autographed jersey up for auction, with the $11,200 (210,000 liras) it sold for to go to victims of the earthquakes.

1715 GMT — Albania, North Macedonia mark day of mourning

Albania and North Macedonia marked a day of national mourning over last week's devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Flags of state institutions and public places were lowered to half-staff throughout the day of mourning declared by the two governments.

The overseas diplomatic representations of the two nations also lowered their flags to half-staff, as was Albania's at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"Albanians will never forget Türkiye's assistance in the earthquake that took place in Albania on November 29, 2019," said Albanian President Bajram Begaj.

1703 GMT — EU lawmakers start plenary session with silence grieving quake victims

The plenary session of the European Parliament started with a minute of silence to honour the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, opening the four-day plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

She called on EU lawmakers to honour the victims of the earthquakes’ “unimaginable destruction” with a minute of silence before they start the work.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those killed, those trapped, those injured and with all the rescuers fighting the clock night and day to save lives,” she said.

1623 GMT — UN Security Council meets on aid to quake-hit Syria

The UN Security Council meets behind closed doors to address ways to boost humanitarian assistance to Syria following the devastating recent earthquake, amid growing calls to open new border crossings to deliver aid.

The meeting requested by Switzerland and Brazil - the United Nations co-leaders on the Syria humanitarian file - will feature a presentation to council members by UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths, who this weekend visited Türkiye and Syria where anger over the pace of aid has swelled.

But even before the session, his message was clear.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," Griffiths said Sunday on Twitter.

"They rightly feel abandoned," he said, adding that it was the international community's obligation "to correct this failure as fast as we can."

1543 GMT — Türkiye's Red Crescent teams provide psychological first-aid

According to the Turkish Red Crescent statement, a 53-strong psychosocial support team consisting of psychologists, clinical psychologists, psychological counsellors, social workers, guidance specialists are providing psychological first aid to earthquake victims.

In addition to therapy sessions with children and adults, the psychosocial support team and volunteers also organise activities to reduce children's earthquake stress and trauma.

Also, psychosocial support tents will be set up in coordination with the Ministry of Family and the Ministry of Health.

The Turkish Red Crescent has received more than five thousand volunteer mental health experts' applications so far. Volunteer experts are planning to go to other provinces besides the quake-hit areas and organise informative training for earthquake victims via online and face-to-face therapies.

"Playgrounds, toys, colouring materials and children's books are needed to reduce the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder in children, and those who want to donate can access the list of needs through "www.kizilay.org.tr" or 168 call centres," the Turkish Red Crescent added.