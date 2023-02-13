Monday, February 13, 2023

"US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the US embassy in Moscow has said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.

The United States has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation.

"Russian security services have arrested US citizens on spurious charges, singled out US citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence," the embassy said.

Here are the other developments:

0708 GMT – Russian spy service says US grooming armed fighters to attack Russia

Russia's foreign spy service has said that it had received intelligence that the US military was grooming armed fighters to attack targets in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, headed by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said it had intelligence that 60 such fighters from groups affiliated with Daesh and al Qaeda had been recruited and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria.

"They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces," said the Foreign Intelligence Service, known by the initials SVR.

0220 GMT – Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east

Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.

One person was killed and one more was wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. The shelling damaged four residential buildings, a vocational school and a water treatment facility.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, one person was wounded after three Russian S-300 missiles hit infrastructure facilities overnight, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The Russian military said they hit armoured vehicle assembly workshops at the Malyshev machinery plant in the city.