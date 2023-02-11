Sports organisations, leagues, clubs and players have expressed solidarity and have sent condolences to Türkiye and Syria after two strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region earlier this week, leaving more than 28,000 people dead.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria and all those affected by (the) devastating earthquake(s)," UEFA tweeted.

EuroLeague offered its condolences over the loss of lives in the quakes, saying: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye."

The Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 also offered condolences.

Real Madrid and Barcelona condoled with the families of those killed in the earthquakes.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors would like to share their deepest sympathy and solidarity for the earthquake that has struck Türkiye and Syria," Real Madrid said.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric also posted a prayer emoji for Türkiye and Syria on Twitter.

Barcelona expressed "its condolences to the family members and friends of all those who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and wishes a healthy recovery to all of the injured and those affected."

German powerhouse Bayern Munich separately tweeted: "FC Bayern Munich's thoughts are with the victims of the earthquake disaster and their families."

French club Paris Saint-Germain expressed sympathy with the Turkish people.

"Following the severe earthquake that occurred overnight in Kahramanmaras that has caused a number of deaths, Paris Saint-Germain would like to show its support for the people of Türkiye, as well as all the players, coaches and staff in the Red-and-Blue family and their loved ones," it said on Twitter.

The team's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos also offered his condolences separately.

"All my love to Türkiye, Syria. Our thoughts are with you," he tweeted.

English Premier League side Liverpool offered their condolences via Twitter, writing: "Our thoughts are with all those who are affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria."

Famous figures express solidarity

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah shared a message of condolence, saying: "Terrible news coming out of Syria and Türkiye. My condolences for the lives lost, and I wish all those injured a full recovery."