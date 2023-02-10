Palestinian artist Abrar Sabbah, who received appreciation for her drawing against the provocative cartoon of the French Charlie Hebdo magazine mocking the earthquake disaster in Türkiye, stated she wanted to convey a message of support for Türkiye.

French magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked outrage with a cartoon it published mocking Türkiye after two deadly earthquakes hit the country on Monday.

"Earthquake in Türkiye" was written in the top right corner of the cartoon. "(Didn't) even need to send tanks," it says at the bottom.

Sabbah, a 26-year-old Palestinian cartoonist, illustrator and graphic designer, edited Charlie Hebdo's cartoon in a video she posted on her social media account with a caption commenting:

"Hey, immoral Charlie Hebdo. You wouldn't draw like that. This is how you would draw it! We will stand up again. The people will rise again!"

Sabbah, who is a graduate of Türkiye, received thousands of likes in a short time and circulated the internet.

'People who suffer should not be mocked'

Sabbah said, "I saw the cartoon made by Charlie Hebdo in these difficult times we live in. Of course, like millions of people, I was angry and could not remain silent. In my opinion, this cannot be a cartoon. Caricature is a satirical work. But people who suffer should not be mocked."

"Many people's rights are violated," she said, adding that she illustrated in her video what many people wanted to say.

"At the same time, I wanted to send the message that Türkiye is a very strong country, and the Turkish people are very strong people who do not give up. I hope this message reached well," she said. "Our most powerful weapon is the pen. By writing or drawing, this way we can send a more lasting message. I wanted the message in response to Charlie Hebdo's cartoon to be in a language they understand."

"I got lots of positive feedback. I have received many support messages on my personal account. For example, 'We couldn't make our voices heard, you told us what we couldn't say' or 'You gave us morale when we were in great pain and depressed.'," she said.