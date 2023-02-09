As cars and trucks packed with blankets and diapers come to a stop outside the embassy gate, Ata Han Kasab Chopur and his friend Alp Selman rush to unload the cargo. Names and addresses of the donors are promptly noted on a sheet of paper by another volunteer. Then comes the most time-consuming task of separating various items into boxes destined for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

It's a busy day for everyone inside and outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC.

It has remained so since Monday when two powerful back-to-back earthquakes hit Türkiye, killing thousands of people and flattening countless buildings. The catastrophe has been described by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "Disaster of the Century."

As the heartbreaking visuals emerged on social media platforms, the Turkish diaspora was quick to converge on foreign embassies around the world to organise relief.

"Our relatives and friends are still under the rubble. The desperation is killing us from inside," Chopur, a student of Bay Atlantic University, told TRT World , describing the extent of destruction in Türkiye's southern Hatay province.

"From here [in US], we can only pray for them and help collect aid."

The disaster, which also struck Syria, has traumatised Turkish citizens and officials living in the US. But hope and determination to reach out to the affected and possible survivors has overtaken their grief.

"We are all united in this collective pain," said Selman, who also studies at the same university in the US capital. He told TRT World he has not heard from some of his friends and relatives in Gaziantep province — one of the hardest-hit provinces in southern Türkiye.

He said they could be under the rubble of razed buildings, waiting to be rescued or perhaps already dead from a load of mangled steel and concrete.

"There is no one here whose friend, relative or acquaintance has not been affected by the quake. There are dozens of volunteers here and everyone has the same story."

'Overwhelming response'

Apart from the financial aid, Turkish officials in the US have urged contributors to bring winter clothes, boots, blankets, sleeping bags, flashlights, power banks, tents, beds, canned food, baby formula, diapers, women's hygiene products, and over-the-counter medications for flu, cold and painkillers.

"Our calls for aid have brought an overwhelming response from everyone here in America," a senior Turkish official told TRT World.

"In just one day we dispatched 250 huge boxes to Türkiye through the Turkish Airlines."