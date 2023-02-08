India and Malaysia have dispatched teams to support the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations in southern Türkiye where thousands of buildings collapsed after two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes shook the entire region.

The Indian authorities dispatched more than 50 SAR personnel, including relief materials, medicines and drilling machines early on Monday

At least 99 members of the Indian army field hospital were also sent to Türkiye to operate a 30-bed medical facility.

The medical team includes critical care specialists, and surgeons and is equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, an oxygen generation plant and other equipment.

So far New Delhi has deployed four military heavy-lift aircrafts to Türkiye.

Malaysia has announced its deployment of the Special Search and Rescue Team ( SMART), accredited by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), to assist Turkish rescue teams.

The Malaysian team consists of 70 highly experienced members of SMART personnel, including from the Civil Defense Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Medical Corps and the K9 Unit.