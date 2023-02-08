WORLD
India, Malaysia dispatch highly-skilled rescue teams to Türkiye
Malaysian and Indian authorities have deployed search and rescue teams to work in southern Türkiye where more than 13 million people were directly affected by two strong earthquakes.
Indian rescue teams as well as humanitarian aid materials arrived in Türkiye’s southern province of Adana on Tuesday Feburary 7.
February 8, 2023

India and Malaysia have dispatched teams to support the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations in southern Türkiye where thousands of buildings collapsed after two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes shook the entire region. 

The Indian authorities dispatched more than 50 SAR personnel, including relief materials, medicines and drilling machines early on Monday

At least 99 members of the Indian army field hospital were also sent to Türkiye to operate a 30-bed medical facility.

The medical team includes critical care specialists, and surgeons and is equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, an oxygen generation plant and other equipment.

So far New Delhi has deployed four military heavy-lift aircrafts to Türkiye.

Malaysia has announced its deployment of the Special Search and Rescue Team ( SMART), accredited by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), to assist Turkish rescue teams. 

The Malaysian team consists of  70 highly experienced members of SMART personnel, including from the Civil Defense Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Medical Corps and the K9 Unit.

"The team immediately departed from Malaysia on 6 February 2023 itself and arrived in Istanbul on 7 February 2023, with an onward flight to Adana the very same day," a statement from the Malaysian diplomatic mission in Istanbul said.

Many members of the Malaysian SMART team will assume duties at various (remote) locations in Adana and Gaziantep by today.

The area, which spanned 400km from Adana to Diyarbakir was hugely affected by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on Sunday and have caused thousands of casualties.

SOURCE:TRT World
