Sismologists say the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade.

At the time of writing, the death toll in Türkiye had climbed to more than 5,400, while more than 1,700 people have been killed in Syria, according to officials.

With its epicentre 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi, had a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault, running from eastern to south-central Türkiye.

It radiated towards the northeast, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Earthquakes can be induced by a wide range of causes, including man-made such as mining and other extractive activities. While the damage caused by these activities can be minimised, natural earthquakes caused by sudden shifts in the earth’s tectonic plates, cannot be prevented.

What is the East Anatolian Fault?

The East Anatolian Fault, which was responsible for Monday’s disaster, is a strike-slip fault - a type where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally.

The Earth is divided up into different pieces, “kind of like a jigsaw puzzle,” said Eric Sandvol, a seismologist at the University of Missouri.

Those pieces meet at fault lines, where the plates usually grind against each other slowly. But once enough tension builds up, they can snap past each other quickly, releasing a large amount of energy.

In this case, one plate moved west while the other moved east - jerking past each other to create the quake.

During the 20th century, the East Anatolian Fault yielded little major seismic activity.

The San Andreas Fault in California is perhaps the world's most famous strike-slip fault, with scientists warning that a catastrophic quake is long overdue.

How strong was this earthquake?

On average, there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude in any year, making Monday's event severe.

According to the US Geological Survey, only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970. But in 1822, a 7.0 quake hit the region, killing an estimated 20,000 people.