WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye quakes Europe's worst natural disaster in a century: WHO
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by a major aftershock, on February 6 has now killed more than 37,750 people in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.
Türkiye quakes Europe's worst natural disaster in a century: WHO
WHO official says that the health body has "initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams" in the 75-year history of the WHO European region. / AA
February 14, 2023

The World Health Organization has said that last week's massive earthquake, the epicentre of which was in Türkiye, constituted the "worst natural disaster" in 100 years in its Europe region.

"We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference on Tuesday.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries, including Türkiye. Syria is a member of the WHO's neighbouring Eastern Mediterranean region.

Kluge also said the health body had "initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams" in the 75-year history of the WHO European region.

"Twenty-two emergency medical teams have arrived in Türkiye so far," Kluge noted, adding they would integrate into "Türkiye's ongoing health response".

Recommended

The confirmed death toll following the earthquake stands at 37,788, as officials and medics said 31,974 people had died in Türkiye and at least 5,814 in Syria.

The toll has barely changed in Syria for several days and is expected to rise.

"The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge said.

READ MORE:More than 7 million children affected by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes: Unicef

READ MORE:Erdogan thanks all countries helping in post-quake rescue efforts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment