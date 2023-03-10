International rights groups have slammed Tunisian President Kais Saied for making "racist remarks" against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, urging independent investigations into attacks fuelled by his rhetoric.

Saied said last month that migrants were behind most crime in the North African country and ordered officials to take "urgent measures" to tackle irregular migration.

Amnesty International and the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) both on Thursday condemned Saied's remarks and said his words had triggered a wave of violence against African migrants in Tunisia.

"President Saied must retract his comments and order investigations to clearly signal that anti-Black racist violence will not be tolerated," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"The community of Black African migrants in Tunisia is now gripped by fear of assault or being arbitrarily arrested and summarily deported."

Frequent attacks

Amnesty said it had interviewed 20 people in Tunis, including five asylum seekers and 15 undocumented migrants from Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea and Ivory Coast.