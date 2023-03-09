WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nepal elects new president amid political uncertainty
It is only the third time a new president is being elected since the country abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic.
Nepal elects new president amid political uncertainty
Nepal's PM backed opposition candidate Ram Chandra Poudel which angered his coalition partners. / AP
March 9, 2023

Nepal's parliament has held elections for a new president as the Himalayan nation faces increasing political instability with a fragile coalition government that has been in power for only a few months.

On Thursday, a total of 884 members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies gathered in the capital, Kathmandu, to vote for the new president.

The election of the president, a figurehead with not much political power, has triggered feuds among partners in the ruling alliance headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who took office in December.

Dahal is backing Ram Chandra Poudel of the opposition Nepali Congress party, a move that angered his main coalition partner, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), which wanted its own candidate to be president.

The party has since pulled out of the coalition.

The final results were expected to be announced Thursday night.

Recommended

The country sees frequent changes in government. Nepal has had eight different governments in the past 10 years.

The national election in November last year left a hung parliament, leading to a fragile coalition government taking power. 

Dahal also faces a confidence vote in parliament later this month. Analysts say the presidential election and confidence vote could lead to further instability.

“The phase of political instability in Nepal has not ended despite the fact we had a successful national election and a new coalition government in place,” said Dhruba Adhikary, an independent analyst in Kathmandu.

Dahal has lost the support of three key political parties that were part of the initial coalition government.

His tenure had a rocky start even before he could address key issues facing the country of 30 million.

READ MORE: Nepal votes in poll amid looming economic, political stability concerns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'