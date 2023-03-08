TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara slams anti-Türkiye activity by PKK/YPG terror group in EU parliament
The incident reveals the "hypocrisy, insincerity" of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara slams anti-Türkiye activity by PKK/YPG terror group in EU parliament
Türkiye says it expects EU institutions and member states to stand by it in its fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to international security. / AA
March 8, 2023

Ankara has "strongly condemned" an anti-Türkiye act by ringleaders and supporters of PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist group in the European Parliament building, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“It is unacceptable to allow such an activity that targets our country's integrity and serves the propaganda of a terrorist organization that is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union," a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

This situation once again reveals the "hypocrisy and insincerity of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism," it added.

READ MORE:Swedish Security Service: PKK/YPG terror group financed in Sweden

Türkiye expects EU institutions and member states to stand by it in its fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to international security, the statement said.

Recommended

"Allowing this activity, which is intended to gain legitimacy by mentioning the name of our country, also contradicts the international obligations of the EU," it added.

Türkiye will "resolutely continue its fight against all terrorist organizations without discrimination," the Foreign Ministry said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people including women, children and infants.

READ MORE:Terrorism, Nordic bids and NATO’s revolving doors

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years