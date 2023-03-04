A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the latest attack against local politicians, his widow and officials said.

President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the "assassination" of his political ally, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, and vowed to bring swift justice to his killers.

Several gunmen entered the property and opened fire as the politician distributed aid to constituents, provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez told AFP news agency.

The Supreme Court last month declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

Lopez, the police spokesman, said they had no suspects at this time.

