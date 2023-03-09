February 6, 2023. I woke up with contentment after having finished a tedious two-day documentary shoot on mental health in Kashmir, my home state, far away from my workplace in Türkiye for the past six years.

When I read the news of the earthquakes that had affected 11 provinces in south-eastern Türkiye, the first thing I did was call my wife and ask about her and the family’s well-being. They were well, but from her tense tone, I knew it was time to return to Türkiye after a month well spent with my family.

I flew immediately from New Delhi to Istanbul, carrying field manuals and books for psychological first aid, which I had packed haphazardly due to my stressed mental state. The budget airline then charged me a hefty sum, almost equal to the flight ticket, for the extra baggage, despite my pleading. I was at the airport five hours before the flight, yet the last one to board due to the immense crowd. Little did I know that these glitches would mean nothing compared to what I would experience and witness.

By the time I landed in Istanbul, our clinical supervisor and coordinator at IPAM – Ibn Haldun Psikoterapi ve Arastirma Merkezi or Ibn Haldun Centre for Psychotherapy & Research – were both surveying the earthquake-affected areas. And it did not look good.

We had a three-hour-long clinical training session with our supervisors on providing psychological first aid immediately to the victims of the earthquakes. It was decided that our team of 50 therapists would work on the ground in rotations lasting at least a week. The project was planned for a year to meet the growing needs for mental health and psychosocial support. The first group of fifteen clinical psychologists left immediately for Adiyaman, while I was tasked with making posters for children and adults for relaxation and calming. We distributed these in the relief camps.

Afterwards, I got the call to join our second group of volunteers. As I had recently returned from India, my wife did not want us to live apart and also decided to volunteer with me. It was also because just two months before the earthquakes, we had done a two-week tour of south-eastern Türkiye and loved the hospitality and warmness of the people. We wanted to do everything we could to help.

We landed in the late evening and stayed in a state-run dormitory whose bunker beds reminded me of my younger university days going a decade back. I rested on the lower bunk while my colleague took the upper one. Every time he turned or made any slight movement, I woke up with a fearful feeling of experiencing an earthquake. In the morning, I was sleep deprived but also contemplating how the actual earthquake must have felt to the millions of people. It filled me with a sense of gratitude and humility.

With the morning sun, the reality and magnitude of the earthquakes also dawned before me. As the transport shuttle started moving, all I could see was debris and silence, like the one after a storm had passed. Adiyaman had suddenly transformed into a ghost town. We reached Egricay province, where more than 400 tents had been pitched.

When we entered the campsite, it felt like a dystopian town. There was this sense of gloom in the air. Suddenly, my heart started sinking. Our first group handed over the duties and action plan to us. Now the ball was in our court. I have worked in relief camps for Syrians and Rohingyas before, but this felt different and more personal. Perhaps because Türkiye has been my second home for six years now, and people have showered me with their kindness and hospitality to the extent that I never felt like a foreigner in this country.