Russia is developing a new type of military strategy using nuclear weapons to protect against possible US aggression, RIA news agency has reported citing a Russian Defence Ministry journal.

The article published on Thursday is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, suggesting Moscow would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal.

RIA said the article, published in the Voennaya Mysl(Military Thought) magazine, concluded Washington was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore "apparently" prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it.

In response, Russian specialists were "actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces", RIA said.

This, it continued, "presupposes the use of modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies".