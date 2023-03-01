Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that his government would take all necessary measures to prepare cities for future disasters as the death toll from the devastating February 6 earthquakes surpassed a grim 45,000 mark amid new aftershocks.

According to Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, the death toll in the country's southern provinces climbed to at least 45,089 people with more than 108,000 injured.

In northern Syria, at least 7,259 people have been reported dead — mainly in the opposition-run regions. That number, however, includes those who died within Türkiye. In all, the death toll from both countries has surpassed 50,000.

Following are the latest updates:

1920 GMT — Aid consortium carries relief materials from Germany to Türkiye

In a joint initiative to help earthquake victims in southern Türkiye, six European logistics and shipping companies have carried around 450 tonnes of urgently needed relief supplies from Germany to the region, according to a statement.

According to a statement by SunExpress, a joint venture of flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa, more than 3,000 shipments have been received at the parcel stores for delivery to quake victims.

The companies plan to maintain the initiative over the next few weeks and have set a target of flying about 1,000 tonnes of relief supplies to the earthquake zone.

1909 GMT — Solidarity shown with Türkiye during disaster can open new page in relations: EU

The solidarity the EU has shown after earthquakes struck Türkiye last month could open a new page in relations, according to the bloc’s commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management.

Janez Lenarcic emphasised at the European parliament's Development Committee that the EU will continue to support Türkiye with all its means.

The support will need to continue beyond the EU for the foreseeable future and the wider international community will need to assist in reconstruction and rehabilitation, he said.

1859 GMT — Kylian Mbappe vows to aid Türkiye quake victims at every opportunity

Paris Saint-Germain's French football star Kylian Mbappe has pledged to do his best to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"A great tragedy in Türkiye. The football community of the world will gather and support Türkiye. This help is important to me. An extraordinary duty," he said in a broadcasting event to raise donations for the survivors of two back-to-back earthquakes early last month.

"First, of course, people's and children's dreams are very important. I think we can regain the smile of many children," said Mbappe, voicing his pride at being a part of the fundraiser campaign.

1620 GMT — UN scrambles to reunite families after Türkiye -Syria quake

Reuniting children with their missing families has become a top priority in the aftermath of last month's massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria, the head of the UN children's agency said Wednesday.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the February 6 quakes that rocked southeast Türkiye and parts of northern Syria has compounded existing crises in war-torn Syria.

“The first challenge is figuring out if (the) children’s parents are alive in some place, and if they are trying to reunite them,” she told The Associated Press, speaking at a school in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Since the quake, the school has been turned into a shelter for families who lost their homes.

In Türkiye, Derya Yanik, the minister for family affairs, said on Wednesday that more than 1,800 “unaccompanied children” have been reunited with their families since the quake. Efforts were underway to identify 83 other children and reunite them with family members, Yanik said.

12:26 GMT — Turkish FM thanks Russia, Canada for help in the aftermath of February 6 disaster

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the capital New Delhi.

In a Twitter post, Cavusoglu said he met with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed regional issues.

He also thanked Lavrov for Russia's support after the last month’s twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Cavusoglu also met with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and thanked her for Canada's support after the earthquakes.

"Discussed #NATO enlargement & developments in #Ukraine," he added.