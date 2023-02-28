A Bolivian who claimed to have been missing in the Amazon alone for a month, has recounted eating insects and worms, collecting water in his boots and drinking his own urine to stay alive.

If confirmed, this could make Jhonatan Acosta, 30, one of the longest-ever lone Amazon survivors.

"It helped a lot to know about survival techniques: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, eat worms. I was attacked by animals," he told Unitel TV on Tuesday.

Acosta was reported missing by his family at the end of January. He had been on a hunting trip with four friends in the Amazon rainforest but got separated from his party on January 25.

Exactly a month later, last Saturday, he was found by search and rescue teams.

Acosta told Unitel it rained half the time he was lost. He used his rubber boots to collect whatever rainwater he could.

But when the skies dried up, he had to drink his own waste.