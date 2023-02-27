It has been three weeks since Tugce Seren Gul's aunt and grandmother were killed in Antakya when devastating earthquakes struck Türkiye's southeast. And yet every night, she waits until 4.17 AM in the morning, the exact time that the disaster hit, to try to go to sleep.

"I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gul, 28, who managed to run out of her family's house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors.

After reaching the street barefoot, Gul saw the dead bodies of neighbours killed by falling concrete. She remembers the screams of people trapped in collapsed buildings.

Gul said the horror had put a heavy toll on the mental health of survivors who "lost everything" in the city of Antakya, which was devastated by the quakes. She to seek professional help to address the trauma, but for now establishing a new life for herself and her family is the only priority.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, the most deadly in modern Türkiye's history, will have a deep psychological impact, experts and officials say.

More than 44,300 people died in the country and over 1.5 million were left homeless in freezing conditions. Millions have lost family members, jobs, life savings and their hopes for the future.

More than 5,914 people have been reported dead in neighbouring Syria.

Children at risk

Experts fear children will be hardest hit.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said many of the more than 5.4 million children who live across the quake zone were at risk of developing anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We know how important learning and routine is for children and their recovery," UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan said, after a visit to Türkiye.

"They need to be able to resume their education, and they urgently need psychosocial support to help deal with the trauma they have experienced."

At a large camp for displaced people next to Hatay Stadium on the outskirts of Antakya, psychosocial support teams, including government staff and volunteers, have set up small play areas and pitched tents filled with toys.