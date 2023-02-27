Monday, February 27, 2023

At least one person has been killed and four others injured in a drone attack in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi. A number of buildings were damaged in the attack.

“This time the enemy used a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). At the moment, there is information about one person killed and four injured,” Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the city’s mayor, said on Telegram.

The victim was a firefighter who died on duty, Symchyshyn said.

Earlier, a Ukrainian military statement said Russia attacked Ukraine from the north with 14 drones, claiming that 11 of them were destroyed by air defence systems.

Following are the latest updates:

2014 GMT - Zelenskyy: Ukraine can only defend skies if partners lift 'aviation taboo'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a nightly speech on Monday that his country can only defend its skies if an "aviation taboo" is ended, allowing the air force to completely defend the country's skies.

"Our pilots and anti-aircraft units, and other experts of our air force are doing a great job," he said.

"But we will be able to completely protect our skies when the aviation taboo is fully lifted in relations with our partners."

1647 GMT - Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

Moscow hit out at the European Union and the United States after they adopted their latest packages of sanctions against Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the European Union's latest round of sanctions, which was adopted last week, was "absurd".

The EU's penalties, which target 121 individuals and entities, are the 10th round of sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict.

Peskov said Western countries were struggling to find more people and entities to punish.

Separately, the Russian foreign ministry blasted the latest US round of sanctions — also adopted last week — as "futile and mindless" attempts "aimed at undermining our industrial and financial potential, at shutting Russia off from international economic relations."

1232 GMT - Russia says its forces destroyed ammunition depot near Bakhmut

Russia's defence ministry has announced that its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the city of Bakhmut, also shooting down four HIMARS missiles and five drones launched by Ukrainian forces.

Russia has made the capture of Bakhmut a priority in its drive to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas industrial region.

The Russian forces, however, have been met with fierce resistance from Ukraine with reports of heavy losses on the Russian side.

0842 GMT - UN rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms

The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has warned that human rights gains made in recent decades were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia's "senseless" offensive in Ukraine as a current example of oppression.

"Much of the progress made over decades is being reined back and even reversed in some parts...," High Commissioner Turk said in a speech on the opening day of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva attended by more than 100 ministers and heads of state.

He called for countries to work to overcome their differences and create a "new worldwide consensus on human rights".

0750 GMT - Zelenskyy signs decrees imposing further sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees imposing further sanctions on Russia as the EU adopted its 10th sanctions package against Moscow.

“I signed three decrees to implement the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) decisions... against those who help maintain mercenary structures in Russia for the war against Ukraine and all free people,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

The statement also said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would be tasked with informing authorities from the EU, US, and other countries on the application of the sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

0500 GMT - Ukraine in focus as UN human rights session opens

More than 100 heads of state and ministers will take part in the week-long UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, where many states will seek to extend the mandate of a UN investigation body set up to probe alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Kiev, which has called for the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership over the attack, has said the body was essential to ensure Russia is held accountable for its crimes.

Ukraine and its allies are disgruntled by the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. It's the first time a Russian official from Moscow has attended in person since the war began a year ago.