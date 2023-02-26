The EU has announced additional sanctions against individuals from Russia's Wagner paramilitary group for "human rights abuses" in three African countries.

Eight individuals and seven entities tied to the group were added to the bloc's sanctions list for asset freezes and travel bans in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan, according to a statement from the European Council.

Wagner's security arm, which remains an issue of great concern in West Africa, was already sanctioned by the bloc in 2021.

The latest measures are "in view of the international dimension and gravity of the group's activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active," it said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wagner's activities are a threat to people in countries where it operates and the EU.

"They endanger international peace and security as they do not operate within any legal framework. The EU is determined to continue taking tangible action against breaches to international law," he said.

