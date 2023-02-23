TÜRKİYE
Türkiye completes 80 percent damage assessment in quake zone
Massive twin quakes, that jolted southeastern Türkiye on February 6, damaged or destroyed 164,000 buildings and 518,000 individual units, Turkish Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum says.
A total of 7,300 personnel are working to evaluate the damage caused by the twin quakes, the Turkish minister says. / AA
February 23, 2023

Authorities have completed 80 percent of the damage assessment in the earthquake zone in southern Türkiye after the powerful February 6 tremors, the country’s urbanisation minister said.

“The rest will be completed quickly in the coming days,” Murat Kurum, environment, urbanisation and climate change minister, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday in the quake-hit Adiyaman province.

A total of 7,300 personnel are working to evaluate the damage caused by the twin quakes which jolted more than a dozen provinces, he said.

Kurum also said destruction or damage was reported in around 164,000 buildings and 518,000 individual units.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, also shook Gaziantep, Hatay, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Adana, Diyarbakir, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people were affected by the quakes.

Buildings built before 1999 most destroyed

Most of the destroyed buildings were built before the massive 1999 Izmit earthquake, Kurum said, adding no inspection was carried out in these buildings. 

He also showed a detailed map of the fault line affecting the areas in Adiyaman, saying authorities “will examine ground quality for soil-related liquefaction” to understand the massive destruction in the city centre.

More than 43,000 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the country’s disaster management agency AFAD.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye will begin constructing more than 200,000 homes as early as March in areas devastated by the quakes and complete the process within a year.

READ MORE: 'Scientific and fast': Türkiye’s earthquake reconstruction project begins

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
