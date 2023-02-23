Authorities have completed 80 percent of the damage assessment in the earthquake zone in southern Türkiye after the powerful February 6 tremors, the country’s urbanisation minister said.

“The rest will be completed quickly in the coming days,” Murat Kurum, environment, urbanisation and climate change minister, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday in the quake-hit Adiyaman province.

A total of 7,300 personnel are working to evaluate the damage caused by the twin quakes which jolted more than a dozen provinces, he said.

Kurum also said destruction or damage was reported in around 164,000 buildings and 518,000 individual units.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, also shook Gaziantep, Hatay, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Adana, Diyarbakir, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people were affected by the quakes.