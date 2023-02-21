WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab raid in Somalia's Mogadishu causes civilian casualties
Terror group storms house in northern district of Abdiaziz, leaving 10 civilians dead and three wounded, Somali government says.
Al Shabab raid in Somalia's Mogadishu causes civilian casualties
Somali security forces secure the scene of a terror attack at a building in Abdiaziz district of Mogadishu. / Reuters
February 21, 2023

Al Shabab terror group members have attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, killing 10 civilians, the government said.

The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiaziz, the government said on Tuesday, adding that three civilians had been wounded.

"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.

The attack was claimed by Al Shabab, which is linked to Al Qaeda.

A soldier named Mohamed Ali, who was present at the scene, said the attackers "stormed the building after blasting the main gate with explosives".

He said they "resorted to attacking the houses occupied by civilians after they are being defeated in the front lines".

READ MORE: Somalia recaptures key port from Al Shabab

Recommended

Fighting since 2007

In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the terror group in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.

But Al Shabab, which has been fighting the government since 2007, still control parts of the countryside from where it has carried out numerous retaliatory attacks both in Somalia and in neighbouring countries.

Al Shabab, forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011, has frequently retaliated against the latest offensive with bloody strikes.

In the deadliest Al Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the Education Ministry in Mogadishu in October.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment