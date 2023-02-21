Al Shabab terror group members have attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, killing 10 civilians, the government said.

The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiaziz, the government said on Tuesday, adding that three civilians had been wounded.

"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.

The attack was claimed by Al Shabab, which is linked to Al Qaeda.

A soldier named Mohamed Ali, who was present at the scene, said the attackers "stormed the building after blasting the main gate with explosives".

He said they "resorted to attacking the houses occupied by civilians after they are being defeated in the front lines".

