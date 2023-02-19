Taking a walk between the collapsed buildings in Türkiye's quake-hit Hatay province, renowned Turkish-American heart surgeon Mehmet Oz says that he still sees hope in the "nightmare."

“There's a lot to process, the nightmare that I'm witnessing, you look inside these buildings, … these families were not able to leave their homes … there are bodies buried under these remains from buildings that people lived in for years,” Oz said, pointing to the collapsed buildings.

“Even in this horrible moment, I see hope everywhere I turn,” he said.

“Just today, I witnessed a man, who had been under this rubble for 300 hours, got pulled out, and he's gonna survive, I'm confident.”

He was referring to Samir Mohammed Ajjar, who was rescued on Saturday in the 296th hour after massive earthquakes hit the region.

Earlier in the day, Oz met Ajjar at a hospital in Hatay, where he also visited other earthquake victims.

Ajjar and his wife, who were rescued from the wreckage, were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while their children could not be saved despite the intervention made after the rescue.

“The people who are hurt are often the health care workers, the people who provide the first line of defence to a population. They're gone,” Oz said.

'Disaster to hit world's ability to help refugees'