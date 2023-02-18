Azerbaijan and Armenia have held their first meeting between the leaders of the South Caucasus nations since October amid heightened tensions over the Karabakh region.

Saturday's talks between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place during the three-day Munich Security Conference.

"I think Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the transition from long-lasting standoff, mutual hatred and hostility must end," Aliyev said on a panel discussion.

A peace agreement "could be a good example of how countries which had serious, historical disagreements can get together and turn the page of hostility."

"Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to reach the signing of such an agreement that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region," said a statement on the prime minister's website.

It added there had also been discussion about the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures and the implementation of delimitation between the two countries.

Russian news agencies reported that Aliyev said Baku had proposed creating checkpoints on the border with Armenia.

