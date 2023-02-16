TÜRKİYE
Azerbaijani expert rescued 14 quake survivors with help of imaging device
Azerbaijani expert Ceyhun Khalilov says the imaging device he uses has advanced features, noting it is made up of two cameras and an acoustic voice recorder that can show the situation under the wreckage and offer communication with those trapped.
Khalilov says he shared his findings in the wreckage with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. / AA
February 16, 2023

At least 14 people have been rescued in Türkiye by an Azerbaijani expert with the help of an advanced imaging device, as search and rescue operations continue in the quake-hit country's southern regions as the disaster enters its 11th day.

Ceyhun Khalilov, who graduated from the National Defense University in Ukraine and received training on underwreck imaging systems in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency that he applied to institutions in Azerbaijan as soon as he heard about the earthquake, but that he eventually travelled to the earthquake zone on his own.

Khalilov said that the imaging device he uses has advanced features, noting it is made up of two cameras and an acoustic voice recorder that can show the situation under the wreckage and offer communication with those trapped.

'Türkiye's sorrow is our sorrow'

He also noted that he shared his findings in the wreckage with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), as well as with search and rescue teams.

He further said that he successfully coordinated with the teams he served and contributed to the rescue of 14 people.

"Türkiye's sorrow is our sorrow, and its joy is our joy. I am really sorry, I wish you patience. We are with you, we are here until the end," he added.

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, AFAD said on Thursday in the latest figures from the natural disaster.

The February 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
