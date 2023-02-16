At least 14 people have been rescued in Türkiye by an Azerbaijani expert with the help of an advanced imaging device, as search and rescue operations continue in the quake-hit country's southern regions as the disaster enters its 11th day.

Ceyhun Khalilov, who graduated from the National Defense University in Ukraine and received training on underwreck imaging systems in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency that he applied to institutions in Azerbaijan as soon as he heard about the earthquake, but that he eventually travelled to the earthquake zone on his own.

Khalilov said that the imaging device he uses has advanced features, noting it is made up of two cameras and an acoustic voice recorder that can show the situation under the wreckage and offer communication with those trapped.

READ MORE: Live updates: Türkiye medics move to avert spread of diseases amid disaster

'Türkiye's sorrow is our sorrow'

He also noted that he shared his findings in the wreckage with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), as well as with search and rescue teams.