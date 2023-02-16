South Korea has called the nuclear-armed North its "enemy" in a defence document, the first time in six years it has used the term, signalling a further hardening of Seoul's position toward Pyongyang.

The divided Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and after the collapse of a rare round of diplomacy 2019, talks have stalled as Kim Jong Un doubles down on military development.

The North Korean leader declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear state last year, and carried out sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In response, Seoul's new conservative administration has ramped up joint drills with key security ally Washington, and in a new defence white paper referred to Pyongyang an "enemy" of the South.

North Korea "defined us as an 'undoubted enemy'" in December 2022, the document, officially released Thursday, said.

"Therefore, the North Korean regime and the North Korean military, which are the main agents of the activities, are our enemy."

'Return to Cold War era'