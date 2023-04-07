China has sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day, Taipei said, after President Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing by meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Three Chinese warships sailed in waters surrounding the self-ruled island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed the island's air defence identification zone, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Friday.

The deployment of Chinese military hardware near Taiwan came after Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on Thursday during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that it is "wishful" thinking to expect Beijing to compromise on Taiwan.

"[The] Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests. The Chinese government and Chinese people will never agree to anyone making a fuss about the one China issue," Xi said, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Also on Friday, Beijing imposed sanctions on several individuals and organisations involved with Tsai's visit to the US and her meeting with US Speaker McCarthy.

On Wednesday and Thursday, China's Shandong aircraft carrier also sailed through Taiwan's southeastern waters on its way to the western Pacific, hours before Tsai met McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Tsai told reporters her government was committed to ensuring "the free and democratic way of life of the people of Taiwan" before she left Los Angeles, where she was stopping over on her way back from Latin America.

"We also hope to do our best to maintain peace and stability between the two sides," she added.

Beijing had repeatedly warned against the meeting and issued another strong rebuke on Thursday.

