Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's raid on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, saying: "I want to express sadness and anger."

"Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of attacks. Reaching out to Al Aqsa Mosque and trampling on the sanctity of the Haram al Sharif is our red line," Erdogan said after an iftar dinner with retired people in the capital Ankara, a special fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

His remarks came after the tension escalated when Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al Aqsa Mosque complex.

'Vile acts'