Over the past few years, there has been a trend of countries sidestepping the US dollar and choosing to use their own local currencies for bilateral trade.

In an emerging multi-polar world, Brazil and Japan, two close allies of the United States, have recently joined the trend by expanding their bilateral currency trade.

Brazil and China signed a deal last week to trade in their local currencies while Japan joined hands with sanctions-hit Russia to pay for its oil by breaching the $60 cap, thanks to a waiver from the US.

Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, is contemplating trading with China in Saudi Riyals and Chinese Yuan.

For many analysts, this shift directly challenges the dominance of the US financial system - one of Washington’s most potent tools to exert influence worldwide.

The US dollar started facing competition over a decade ago. In 2011, Japan and China agreed to dump the US dollar and trade with their respective currencies instead.

Similarly, Brazil signed its first agreement with China to ditch the dollar in 2013.

One of the main topics of the next BRICS summit — a bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — that will be held in South Africa in August aims to create a mechanism to trade settlements in national currencies among member states.

The US dollar has been the world’s reserve currency since 1944 following the Bretton Woods Agreement, replacing the British sterling by the end of World War 2.

Weaponising dollar

With its reserve currency status, the US can impose sanctions on any country in the world and inflict massive economic costs on them.

“The weaponisation of the dollar system can be hugely destructive to anyone directly targeted, and hugely damaging to everyone else,” says Julius Sen from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Political disputes and financial crises are the most common reasons why several governments are reducing their dependency on the US dollar.