Taiwan has pushed back against threats of retaliation by China, ahead of an expected meeting between the island's president and the US House speaker that will underscore her administration's claim to sovereignty.

The meeting on Wednesday outside Los Angeles comes on what is technically a stopover for President Tsai Ing-wen, after her two-country trip in Latin America to visit Taiwan's few remaining official allies.

Tsai also met with senior security officials on Tuesday to discuss the "regional situation" ahead of her meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, which China has demanded not take place.

Beijing calls Taiwan as its breakaway province and balks at any official contact Taipei has with other countries.

This week it warned McCarthy, a Republican and California native who is second in line to the US presidency, that he was "playing with fire" by meeting Tsai.

"China is strongly opposed to the US arranging for Tsai Ing-wen to transit through its territory, and is strongly opposed to the meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the third-ranking US official, and Tsai Ing-wen," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

"It seriously violates the One-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and seriously undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

The United States formally recognises Beijing and One-China principle, but is an important backer of Taiwan, and maintains strong unofficial ties.

Taipei enjoys strong bipartisan support in the US Congress, and has grown closer to Washington under Tsai's leadership.