Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that northern Europe's security will weaken after Finland's accession to NATO.

Finland and Sweden fell victim to the "Russophobic frenzy" and could not put their own interests above the interests of the "collective West," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The diplomat warned that in response to NATO's expansion, Moscow will take "compensatory measures," including in the military and technical field.

Moscow will not hurry with the retaliatory steps, will work them out and make them public "at the right moment," he noted.

The official, referring to statements by some Western politicians who expect that Russia will not respond, said: "They are deeply mistaken. The reaction will follow."

1906 GMT — Russia summons French diplomat over Ukraine atrocity claims

Russia said it had summoned France's charge d'affaires in Moscow to protest "false publications" by the French embassy about alleged atrocities in Ukraine blamed on the Russian army.

Moscow "strongly protested against the statements published by the embassy on social media", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1822 GMT — US details new $2.6B military aid package for Ukraine

The United States unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds, and small arms.

"The United States will continue... to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package also features munitions for Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, as well as ammunition and anti-tank missiles used by Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles that Washington previously promised to Kiev.

And it includes 120 mm tank ammunition, which a senior US defence official told journalists "will support Ukraine's newly formed armoured tank battalions as well as Abrams tanks that the United States has committed."

1804 GMT — Russia says ready to return Ukraine children if parents request

Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, wanted by the International Criminal Court for the "deportation" of Ukrainian children, said Tuesday she is ready to send children back to Ukraine if their families request it.

Ukraine accuses Russia of having "stolen" more than 16,000 children since the start of its offensive more than a year ago.

Russia says it is "saving" the children from combat zones and that it has a procedure in place for them to be reunited with their families.

Last month, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

1734 GMT — Ukraine’s future is in NATO: Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“Ukraine’s future is the Euro-Atlantic family,” Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference after the reunion of the NATO-Ukraine Commission on the first day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also participated in the session.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO allies remain committed to NATO’s open-door policy, but warned that the “first step is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as an independent nation.”

He welcomed the pledge of NATO allies in supporting Kiev, and announced that NATO will “develop a multi-year support initiative for Ukraine” to assist the transition of the Ukrainian army from “Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards.”

1722 GMT — Putin urges gov't to propose reforms for overcoming sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that sanctions against Russia will last long, urging the government to carry out medium- and long-term reforms aimed at "ensuring the strategic goals of the country's sovereign development."

Speaking at a videoconference meeting of the State Council Presidium on the development of the Russian industry in conditions of sanctions pressure, Putin said restrictive measures affected many sectors of the Russian economy.

Putin said the Russian government managed to ensure economic stability, however, along with the measures to replace imported technologies and products, the Russian industry needs changes that will lead to economic development.

He mentioned, as one of the measures, tax incentives for buyers of Russian high-tech equipment, noting that the process must be fully transparent to prevent any corrupt elements.

1718 GMT — Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in July: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he hoped to see Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit of the alliance's leaders this summer.

"A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelenskyy at our Vilnius summit in July," Stoltenberg said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

1533 GMT — Russian cafe bomb suspect remanded in custody

A Moscow court ordered that Darya Trepova, the suspect in the fatal bomb attack on a high-profile military blogger, be held in custody for at least two months.

The 26-year-old woman was detained after an explosion ripped through a cafe in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg at the weekend, killing Vladlen Tatarsky, a high-profile supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, and wounding dozens.

After investigators charged Trepova with terrorism, Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled that she should remain in custody until June 2.

Video footage showed the young woman looking grim in the courtroom.

1400 GMT — UN demands access to Ukrainian children deported to Russia

The United Nations Human Rights Council demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.

The top UN rights body passed a resolution demanding that Moscow "cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation."

The text, which passed with 28 of the 47 council members voting in favour, 17 abstaining and only China and Eritrea opposed, highlighted in particular the transfer of "children, including those from institutional care, unaccompanied children and separated children."

1343 GMT — 'Proud' to welcome Finland to NATO membership: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's offensive on neighbouring pro-Western Ukraine.

"Together - strengthened by our newest ally Finland - we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden said in a statement.

1341 GMT — NATO to assess long-term military assistance programmes for Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers will assess ways to support the transformation of the Ukrainian army, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of their bilateral meeting.

Kuleba will later meet NATO foreign ministers at the reunion of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Stoltenberg said the NATO ministers will discuss “how to sustain and further step up the urgent support for Ukraine.”

They will also see how the alliance “can develop more long-term programs” to ensure that Ukraine moves “closer to the Atlantic family, to our alliance with more interoperability, transition to NATO doctrines, equipment standards,” he further said.

1337 GMT — Leaving New START gives new security options: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had gained new opportunities to guarantee its security from suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the TASS news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said the West should acknowledge realities after Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and not "provoke Moscow".

1326 GMT — Congratulating Finland, UK urges Sweden next for NATO entry

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Finland's "historic" accession to NATO and urged the military grouping to admit Sweden next.

Finland's formal accession as the 31st member of NATO "has made our Alliance stronger and every one of us safer", Sunak said.

"All NATO members now need to take the steps necessary to admit Sweden too, so we can stand together as one Alliance to defend freedom in Europe and across the world."

1234 GMT — Finland’s admission to NATO draws stern Russia's warning

Finland's NATO membership will force Moscow to take countermeasures, the Kremlin has warned.

"The Kremlin believes that this is another aggravation of the situation, that NATO expansion is an encroachment on our security, the interests of the Russian Federation.

This is exactly how we perceive it. We will take countermeasures to ensure our own tactical and strategic security," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

Peskov said the countermeasures that Moscow "deems necessary" will be taken, adding that the Russian Armed Forces will report on the response to NATO actions in Finland.

1010 GMT — Germany urges Russia to stop using landmines on Ukrainian farmland

Germany has urged Russia to stop planting mines in Ukrainian agricultural fields.

"I call on Russia to finally stop its ruthless and widespread use of landmines on agricultural land in Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, marking International Mine Awareness Day.

Baerbock said Russia's use of landmines in Ukraine was not only causing civilian casualties and suffering, but also preventing farmers from cultivating their fields, disrupting food production.

"Russia is thereby causing food shortages in the global marketplace, thus exacerbating hunger in the world," she said.

0940 GMT — Officials: US providing Ukraine $2.6 billion in military aid

The US will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and will spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future, US officials have said.

The ammunition rounds, along with grenade launchers and vehicles, will be taken from military stockpiles so they can be in the war zone quickly, the officials said.

The $2.1 billion in longer-term aid, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will buy missiles for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), as well as radar and other weapons, according to the officials.