Burkina Faso has expelled correspondents from France's Le Monde and Liberation dailies amid rising public opinion in the African country against the former colonial power.

The move comes a few days after the military government of Burkina Faso ordered France 24 news channel and Radio France Internationale (RFI) off air.

Le Monde said it "condemns in the strongest terms" the "arbitrary decision" to expel its correspondent, Sophie Douce, and her colleague from Liberation, Agnes Faivre.

Burkina Faso, which witnessed two coups last year, is battling an insurgency that spilt over in 2015 from neighbouring Mali, which is also run by the military.

Both have vowed to recover land seized by the insurgents but have emphasised national "sovereignty" over the strategy.

In both countries, tensions with France at the government level have been accompanied by anti-French demonstrations and a growing alliance with Russia.

In March, the Burkina junta scrapped a 1961 accord with France on military assistance, only weeks after it told the French ambassador and troops supporting its anti-insurgency campaign to leave the country.