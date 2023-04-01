Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested against a controversial plan to revamp the country's legal system, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's suspension of the changes earlier in the week.

The protesters gathered on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub on the Mediterranean, for the 13th weekly demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners against what they said were plans to weaken the Supreme Court.

Several smaller rallies took place in other towns and cities.

The protests have been going on since Netanyahu's government, the most right-wing in the country's history, introduced the changes.

But on Monday, Netanyahu delayed the overhaul plan that deeply divided the Israelis, saying he wanted "to avoid civil war" by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents.

Protest organisers, however, vowed to keep up the pressure, calling for the plans to be scrapped.

Threat to democracy