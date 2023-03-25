Die-hard fans of Donald Trump have flocked to the ex-president's election rally in Waco, Texas state, brimming with defiance as their favoured candidate faced overlapping threats of criminal indictment.

Several thousand Trump supporters lined up outside the Waco Regional Airport waiting to go through security and enter the event, with the first speaker scheduled for 2 pm CDT (1900 GMT).

The crowd, many wearing Trump T-shirts and hats, broke into applause when Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's most vocal supporters in Congress, walked into the venue.

Fifty-seven-year-old Laurie Hansen said Trump was "the best president ever."

"He's the only one who can bring our country back," she said. "We are at a precipice. It's time to put our foot down and say, 'No more.'"

Like others at the rally, Hansen dismissed talk that Trump might be prosecuted over allegations he violated campaign finance laws for paying hush money to an adult film actress, or hoarded top-secret documents, or masterminded a plot seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"They're all political witch hunts," said Hansen, a sales coordinator who drove three hours from Sherman, Texas. "We all know that."

First major rally of 2024 race