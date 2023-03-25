At least 26 people have been killed when a tornado and severe storms swept through the southern US states of Mississippi and Alabama, authorities said.

The tornado flattened entire blocks of the small Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the water tower. Residents hunkered down in bath tubs and broke into a John Deere store that they converted into a triage center for the wounded.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced late on Saturday afternoon in a tweet that the death toll had risen to 25 from 23. Four who were missing have been found but dozens also were injured.

Meanwhile other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters. One man also died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff’s department there said in a tweet.

"There's nothing left," said Wonder Bolden, holding her granddaughter, Journey, while standing outside the remnants of her mother’s now-leveled mobile home in Rolling Fork. "There's just the breeze that's running, going through — just nothing."

Throughout Saturday, she and others walked around dazed and in shock as they broke through debris and fallen trees with chain saws, searching for survivors. Power lines were pinned under decades-old oaks, their roots torn from the ground.

READ MORE: Widespread damage as deadly tornado moves through Mississippi

'Heartbreaking'

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he headed to view the damage in an area speckled with wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields and catfish farming ponds.