After the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in the second-round presidential run-off in October last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed willingness to work alongside Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to further “the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Brazil, for the benefit of the two countries and its peoples”.

As Lula returned to the presidency in January, China sent a delegation of prominent officials, including Vice President Wang Qishan to his inauguration - with Lula receiving a letter from Xi describing how “the China-Brazil relationship has become a model of relations between major developing countries with rich connotations and broad prospects”.

Lula is all set to embark on an official visit to China on March 26 as he pushes to strengthen ties with international partners during his third mandate. He is expected to meet Xi, Prime Minister Li Qiang and President of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.

Lula was originally scheduled to leave for Beijing on Friday, but the trip has been moved to a later date after he contracted pneumonia. The newspaper O Globo reported that his departure is pending a health assessment

According to Karin Costa Vazquez, a researcher at Fudan University in Shanghai, “The visit is an opportunity for the two countries to renew bilateral ties and project positive leadership in the world.”

“For Brazil, the visit takes place within the first 100 days of President Lula’s administration and marks the importance of China as a strategic partner. For China, the visit takes place immediately after the Two Sessions, signalling Brazil’s relevance in the making of Xi’s new era,” she tells TRT World.

Bilateral discussions are set to focus on trade, investment, re-industrialisation, energy transition, climate crisis and global security in the capital, Beijing.

At least 20 trade deals are expected to be signed while Lula is also set to visit the New Development Bank – formerly the BRICS Development Bank – in Shanghai.

Over 200 business people and 90 representatives from Brazil’s agriculture sector are set to join Lula’s Brazil delegation on his fourth trip to the Asian giant.

Despite bilateral trade reaching a record $150.5 billion last year, Virginia Busilli, a researcher and professor at the Catholic University of Cordoba says Lula’s visit follows a recent period of “unprecedented tension” in Sino-Brazilian bilateral relations.

During Bolsonaro’s tenure, some analysts accused his administration of Sinophobic rhetoric towards Beijing, notably with China demanding explanations regarding an allegedly “highly racist” tweet.

“In this sense, Lula will seek to relaunch the political harmony achieved through bilateral ties at the beginning of the century, in an attempt to repair the damage in diplomatic matters experienced during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022),” Busilli argues.

Between 2003-2010, during Lula’s first two mandates, Latin America experienced a commodities boom, as both nations forged strong commercial and diplomatic relations. Brazil exported soybeans, iron ore and crude oil and in turn has received the largest Chinese loans in the region, around $66 billion and equating to 47 percent of China’s investment in the region.

According to Busilli, one of Lula’s foreign policy objectives was to increase Brazil’s global influence and to change international trade.

According to Vazquez, “Lula’s quest for autonomy further leveraged Brazil-China relations in 2009 until it reached an all-time high towards the end of his second term. In 2009, China became Brazil’s largest trade partner and in 2012 China became the main destination for Brazil’s exports in the world.”

The Sino-Brazilian Strategic partnership established in 1993 morphed into a Global Strategic Partnership in 2012 amid what Busilli says was “an expanding bilateral relationship and growing mutual trust” during former president Dilma Rousseff’s tenure.