Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set for May 14, with incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party seeking another victory at the ballot box.

The opposition picked Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP, as its presidential candidate.

Here are six things to know about Türkiye's electoral system:

Mixed system

Türkiye's electoral system is a mixed system, a combination of both proportional representation and majority voting. The concept of proportional representation allows the number of seats held by a political group or party in a legislative body to be determined by the number of popular votes received. A majority vote is valid for the presidential election and it simply means obtaining more than half of the national vote share.

The two-ballot system

One is to elect a president. And the other is meant for voting members of Parliament from each electoral district.

The threshold requirement