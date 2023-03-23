Honduras has denied it had demanded $2.5 billion in aid from Taiwan before its announcement to seek to open relations with China, instead saying the country had repeatedly requested Taiwan buy Honduran public debt.

Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina told Reuters new agency the $2.5 billion figure was "not a donation," but rather "a negotiated refinancing mechanism."

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier Wednesday Honduras had demanded the funds in aid from Taiwan the day before Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted her government would seek to open relations with China.

Honduras is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to win over Taipei's remaining allies, saying that as a Chinese province, the island has no right to state-to-state ties, which Taiwan strongly disputes.

Early on Thursday, Taiwan said it sees China's involvement in Honduras' decision to end relations with the island as very obvious and the situation does not look good, but it will work hard until the last moment.

'Choking' country

Castro tweeted on March 14 she had instructed the country's foreign minister to bring about the opening of official relations with China, though her government has yet to end ties with Taiwan formally.

The source familiar with the situation confirmed a report by Taiwan's official Central News Agency that on March 13 the Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina had written to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry demanding the money.

But the report said that Honduras did not wait for Taiwan's response before Castro sent her tweet.