Thursday, March 23, 2023

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told European leaders that "delays" in sending fighter jets and long-range missiles could extend the war, after he paid a visit to the frontline southern region of Kherson.

On the train home from the war-ravaged areas, Zelenskyy gave an emotional account of what he had seen as he addressed a summit of his EU counterparts gathered in Brussels via video link, an EU official said.

But, while he welcomed a recent EU plan aimed at sending Kiev one million artillery shells, he kept up his demand for modern warplanes and missiles he believes will be more effective at pushing back Russian forces.

1816 GMT — Ukraine U-turns on Russian pullout from town in Kherson

Ukraine's army has said that it had mistakenly announced the withdrawal of Russian forces from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.

"The occupiers are still temporarily in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the alleged withdrawal of the enemy from this settlement was made public as a result of incorrect use of available data," Ukraine's general staff said on the Telegram messenger.

1406 GMT — Slovakia says sent four MiG-29s to Ukraine

Slovakia has announced that it had transferred the first four of the MiG-29 fighter jets it had promised Ukraine, with nine others to follow in the coming weeks.

"The first four MiG-29 fighter jets have been safely handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces," Slovak defence ministry spokeswoman Martina Kakascikova said.

"In the coming weeks, the rest of the planes will be handed over," she added.

Slovakia announced on Friday that it would donate the Soviet-made MiG warplanes to Ukraine, making it the second NATO member — following Poland — to pledge the aircraft.

1404 GMT — Finland sends three more mine-clearing Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finland's defence minister said that his country is sending three modified Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in addition to three previously sent.

"Finland is delivering three Leopard 2 armoured mine-clearing vehicles," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters in Helsinki.

The vehicles, equipped with machine guns instead of the traditional cannon, are designed for neutralising mines and other explosives.

In February, Finland announced it was sending three of the mine-clearing Leopards to Ukraine.

1301 GMT — 'Nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly': Russian envoy

The Russian ambassador to the US has accused the US and the West of bringing humanity "to a dangerous line, beyond which nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly."

Anatoly Antonov lashed out against a White House statement that depleted uranium tank rounds the UK plans to send Kiev are "a commonplace type of munition."

"It is really difficult to comment on this kind of nonsense," Antonov said, slamming US officials as "villains," who "hit a new low with their irresponsible statements."

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that the negative consequences of the use of such ammunition have been repeatedly confirmed by Western media.

"I want to remind you that when using this kind of ammunition, radioactive dust settles on the ground — it is extremely toxic and cannot be decontaminated," Antonov stressed.

1251 GMT — Finland should not give Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine, says defence minister

Finland's defence minister Antti Kaikkonen on Thursday said he did not want to donate Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine, despite a Ukrainian request for such planes.

Finland is replacing its ageing Hornet fleet with F-35 fighters it ordered in 2021, but the delivery of the first new planes is still two to three years away.

1215 GMT — Zelenskyy visits Russian-controlled Kherson in Ukraine's south

President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson partially controlled by Russian forces, after Kiev's troops captured the regional capital late last year, the presidency said.

Ukraine forces recaptured Kherson city, the administrative centre of the southern region in November following a strategic withdrawal of Russia forces.