WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead, dozens missing as refugee boat sinks off Tunisia
Boat sinking that left five people dead and 28 others missing is the latest tragedy in central Mediterranean, known as world's deadliest migration route.
Several dead, dozens missing as refugee boat sinks off Tunisia
Overloaded boat was carrying 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast, a rights group says. / TRTWorld
March 22, 2023

Five refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned and another 28 were missing after their boat capsized off Tunisia, a rights group said.

"Five migrants' bodies were recovered and five other migrants were rescued, but 28 are still missing," said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for social and economic rights [FTDES] on Wednesday.

He said it had sunk "because it was overloaded" with 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast.

The boat had set off from the coastal region of Sfax in the direction of the Italian island of Lampedusa, a popular launchpad for people from people escaping war and persecution across Africa to try to reach safety in Europe.

The sinking is the latest tragedy on the central Mediterranean, known as the world's deadliest migration route.

According to unofficial United Nations data, 12,000 of those who have reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in 2022.

Previously, Libya was the main launch pad for refugees and migrants from the region.

READ MORE: More than dozen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drown off Tunisia

Recommended

Wave of violence against Africans

It comes a month after President Kais Saied made an incendiary speech accusing refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa of representing a "plot" against Tunisia and causing a wave of crime.

His comments sparked a wave of violence against Africans, and landlords fearing fines evicted hundreds of people who are now camping in the streets of Tunis.

Refugees, many of whom fear they will face violence if they go home, have called on the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR to evacuate them.

Around 21,000 refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to be in the country of 12 million people.

Tunisia is struggling with its worst financial crisis due to the disruption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan amid fears of default in debt repayment, raising concerns from Europe, especially neighbouring Italy.

READ MORE:Frightened Africans flee Tunisia after president's anti-migrant tirade

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback