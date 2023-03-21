The US government is soon to take action against tech industry giant Amazon following a long process of investigations starting from 2019 on alleged power abuse and violations within the online marketplace.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ran a chain of investigations on multiple practices of the online company in recent years, including violation of privacy through ring cameras and Alexa digital assistant and Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot.

A potential antitrust suit against the tech giant is prepared by FTC that will have an extensive effect on the company’s business practices as anti-competitive.

Even though many antitrust suits have been filed against Amazon in Washington D.C. and California, the recent federal cases come as a potent challenge to the global company. The exact timing of any potential case is not determined yet.

The FTC in recent years has been observing how outside sellers are treated on Amazon.com, and whether its own products are favoured over competitors on its platforms.

The FTC also has been scrutinising the Amazon Prime subscription service’s bundling practices – a practice that allows sellers to create multiple listings for the Amazon catalogue without launching new products.

The company, on the other hand, has repeatedly emphasised its fair competition, stating its online service benefits both customers and sellers.

If the commission does file a lawsuit, it would be a turning point in the FTC Chair Lina Khan's tenure. Khan launched her career by arguing in a widely read scholarly study that Amazon had accumulated too much market dominance and that antitrust legislation had failed to constrain it.

An FTC complaint would also intensify efforts by US antitrust regulators to control the biggest technological corporations in the country. In 2020, the commission sued Facebook, alleging that it had bought and frozen out small firms in an effort to stifle competition. The case is still open. One of the two broad antitrust lawsuits the Justice Department, which also has antitrust power, filed against Alphabet Inc.'s Google last month specifically targets the firm's ad-tech division.

While Republican Chairman Joseph Simons oversaw the FTC during the administration of Donald Trump, the agency started looking into Amazon in recent years. A jurisdictional agreement for federal antitrust investigations of significant technology businesses was negotiated in 2019 by Simons and his colleagues at the Justice Department. While the FTC grabbed control of Amazon and Facebook, the Justice Department took control of Google and Apple Inc.