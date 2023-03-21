Paris police have arrested 234 people overnight in the French capital, mostly for setting fire to uncollected garbage in the streets.

Tuesday's protests come after France's parliament adopted a divisive bill that President Emmanuel Macron pushed through, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Mostly small, scattered protests were held in cities around France, some degenerating late Monday into violent incidents.

In Paris, small groups took to the streets to set fire to piles of trash that have formed due to a strike by garbage collectors in the capital that is in its 16th day.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez said violent incidents were caused by groups of up to 300 people quickly moving through the capital.

READ MORE:French police, protesters clash over Macron's pension reform

Internal investigation

Speaking on news broadcaster BFM TV, Nunez said he ordered an internal investigation after an officer was filmed violently punching in the face a man who was walking backwards, making him fall to the ground.

The video has been widely shared on French social media.