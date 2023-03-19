North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile, Seoul's military said, the fourth show of force in a week as South Korea and the United States stage major military drills.

"Our military detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from around the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province at 11:05 am (0205 GMT) towards the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," it added.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.

South Korea and the United States are currently in the middle of 11-day joint drills known as Freedom Shield, their largest in five years.

Japan's defence ministry also tweeted: "A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea."

Japan's coast guard warned vessels about "what appears to be a ballistic missile that was launched from North Korea" while noting that it seemed "to have already fallen".

'Frantic drills'

On Thursday, Pyongyang test-fired its largest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, a Hwasong-17 -- its second ICBM test this year.