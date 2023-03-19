WORLD
4 MIN READ
Protests in UK as India-origin Braverman defends refugee plan in Rwanda
British Interior Minister Suella Braverman again defends refugee relocation plan during visit to Kigali while thousands converge in several British cities to demonstrate against London's decision to shift asylum seekers to Central African country.
Protests in UK as India-origin Braverman defends refugee plan in Rwanda
Anti-racism protesters in the British capital carried signs reading "no human being is illegal" and "Safe passage, not Rwanda". / Reuters
March 19, 2023

Britain's interior minister has defended a controversial plan to deport refugees and migrants entering UK illegally to seek asylum to Rwanda during a visit to the country, saying it was "compassionate".

"I sincerely believe that this world-leading partnership between two allies and two friends, the United Kingdom and Rwanda, will lead the way in finding a solution which is both humanitarian and compassionate," Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in Kigali on Saturday.

Braverman spoke alongside Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, who said the move "will not only help dismantle criminal human-smuggling networks, but also save lives".

Braverman, who is of Indian origin herself, has been targeting refugees since she was in former prime minister Liz Truss' cabinet.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper in October last year, she said the UK has too many "low-skilled" migrants.

The UK's conservative government has made tackling "illegal" immigration a priority, and it was a key promise as the country left the European Union.

It is seeking to outlaw asylum claims by all "illegal arrivals" and transfer them to "safe" third countries, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of refugees and migrants from crossing the English Channel on small boats.

More than 45,000 refugees and migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats last year — a 60-percent annual increase on a perilous route that has been used by more people every year since 2018.

READ MORE:UK to Rwanda: Why Britain’s new refugee plan is unethical and inhuman

Recommended

'Safe passage, not Rwanda'

The government, which is trailing in opinion polls, has been striving for years to tackle the crossings.

It had hoped the threat of a one-way ticket to Rwanda, where refugees and migrants would remain if accepted for asylum, would deter the cross-Channel journeys.

But that plan, announced by former prime minister Boris Johnson last year, was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is separate to the EU.

It was then upheld by the High Court in London, but has been mired in appeals. No flights to Rwanda have yet taken place.

Rights groups accuse Rwanda — ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people — of cracking down on free speech and opposition.

In Britain on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of cities including London, Glasgow and Cardiff to demonstrate against the plan.

Anti-racism protesters in the British capital carried signs reading "no human being is illegal" and "Safe passage, not Rwanda".

Some British media including the BBC and The Guardian newspaper were not invited to cover the interior minister's visit to Rwanda.

READ MORE:'Behaving like Russia': Critics slam UK for 'inhumane' refugee bill

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback