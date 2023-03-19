Britain's interior minister has defended a controversial plan to deport refugees and migrants entering UK illegally to seek asylum to Rwanda during a visit to the country, saying it was "compassionate".

"I sincerely believe that this world-leading partnership between two allies and two friends, the United Kingdom and Rwanda, will lead the way in finding a solution which is both humanitarian and compassionate," Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in Kigali on Saturday.

Braverman spoke alongside Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, who said the move "will not only help dismantle criminal human-smuggling networks, but also save lives".

Braverman, who is of Indian origin herself, has been targeting refugees since she was in former prime minister Liz Truss' cabinet.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper in October last year, she said the UK has too many "low-skilled" migrants.

The UK's conservative government has made tackling "illegal" immigration a priority, and it was a key promise as the country left the European Union.

It is seeking to outlaw asylum claims by all "illegal arrivals" and transfer them to "safe" third countries, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of refugees and migrants from crossing the English Channel on small boats.

More than 45,000 refugees and migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats last year — a 60-percent annual increase on a perilous route that has been used by more people every year since 2018.

