US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered new aid as he threw his support behind Niger on a rare visit, holding up the Western military partner and new democracy as a model in an insurgency-torn region where Russia is making inroads.

"Niger is a young democracy in a challenging part of the world," Blinken told a news conference in the capital Niamey on Thursday.

"But it remains true to the values we share. Niger has been quick to defend the democratic values under threat in neighbouring countries."

After talks with President Mohamed Bazoum, Blinken announced $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for the Sahel region, including Niger, one of the world's poorest countries.

The funding, which brings the total for the Sahel to $233 million for the fiscal year, includes food aid and support for migrants who have fled to war-ravaged Libya, he said.

Niger has seen stability since a democratic restoration in 2011, as military regimes have taken over in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Mali has shifted decisively into Russia's orbit, hiring the Wagner mercenary group after French troops withdrew following a nine-year military operation.

Burkina Faso, which saw two coups last year alone, has also fallen out with France, although both the country's military leader and Russia have denied claims including from democratic Ghana that Wagner is operating there.

Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, speaking alongside Blinken, said he had no proof of Wagner activities in Burkina Faso but warned against any movement to the group.

"Our hope," he said, "is that it does not go down this trajectory towards this organisation which we consider criminal and mercenary," he said.

"We see that Wagner is only present in failed or failing states," he said.

"Our democratic institutions can defeat terrorism. In fact, there is no alternative," he said.

Unlike many African diplomats, he also offered a full-throated condemnation of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, noting Niger's own history as a former colony.

