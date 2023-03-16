WORLD
Passengers face disruption as new wave of rail strikes begins in UK
Tens of thousands of railway workers start 4-day strike due to dispute over pay.
People across Britain has once again hit by a wide range of railway strike / AFP
March 16, 2023

Railway workers have begun a 24-hour strike action, the first of four planned walkouts, which is expected to cause massive delays and disrupt transportation once again across the country.

Early on Thursday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) criticized the rail operator bosses for "awarding themselves" while "lecturing" rail workers for pay restraint.

"...Bosses at seven rail companies have awarded themselves annual pay rises of between 15- 275 percent whilst most rail workers have been subject to a pay freeze," it said in the statement.

A series of walkout

People across Britain has once again hit by a wide range of railway strike as tens of thousands of the RMT members have started a series of walkout.

Last month, the union members rejected the pay offer from train operators and decided to take a four-day strike action on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1.

Following the walkout decision, the union said they are seeking "an unconditional offer" from 14 rail operators and Network Rail, which runs the rail network.

The train companies where staff are striking are Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, GTR (Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern), Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, LNER, West Midlands, (including London Northwestern Railway), Northern, South Western Railway, Southeastern, and TransPennine Express.

