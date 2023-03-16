Railway workers have begun a 24-hour strike action, the first of four planned walkouts, which is expected to cause massive delays and disrupt transportation once again across the country.

Early on Thursday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) criticized the rail operator bosses for "awarding themselves" while "lecturing" rail workers for pay restraint.

"...Bosses at seven rail companies have awarded themselves annual pay rises of between 15- 275 percent whilst most rail workers have been subject to a pay freeze," it said in the statement.

A series of walkout