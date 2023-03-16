Economic necessity and Taiwan's refusal to increase financial aid were behind Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina has said.

Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced on Tuesday that she had instructed Reina to "undertake the official opening of relations" with China, thus severing the Central American country's long-standing diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.

Speaking to Canal 5 television channel on Wednesday, Reina said Honduras had proposed "more important relations given the great needs of the Honduran people" but that Taiwan had refused.

Honduras is one of the poorest countries in the region with almost 74 percent of its near 10 million population living in poverty.

Reina said Honduras had asked Taiwan to double its $50 million a year of aid and also explored "realigning" its $600 million debt to the island nation, but did not receive positive responses.

The two countries had maintained diplomatic ties for more than 80 years.

'Drowning the country'

The switch — which Castro pledged to make before she was elected in 2021 — comes weeks after her government announced it was negotiating with China to build a hydroelectric dam.

Reina said Honduras has needs in energy, social policies and servicing its debt, which is "drowning the country."

He said Honduras paid $2.2 billion last year and must pay another $2.3 billion this year for its external and internal debt, which amounts to $20 billion.

Reina added that "171 countries in the world have relations with continental China" and the economic reality was that Honduras "had to take that decision."