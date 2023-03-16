Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including alleged systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity, according to a report from a UN-backed inquiry released on Thursday.

The sweeping human rights report, released a year to the day after a Russian air strike on a theatre in Mariupol killed hundreds sheltering inside, marked a highly unusual condemnation of a member of the UN Security Council.

Among potential crimes against humanity, the report cited repeated attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure since the fall that left hundreds of thousands without heat and electricity during the coldest months, as well as the “systematic and widespread” use of torture across multiple regions under Russian occupation.

The investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a “filtration” system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

1905 GMT - Polish MiGs to Ukraine 'does not change' US opposition to sending jets: White House

Poland's move to become the first country to send MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine does not alter the US decision against sending its own fighter aircraft to Kiev, the White House said.

"It doesn't change our calculus with regards to F16s," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, referring to the US-built fighter jet. Poland's move "does not affect, does not change" that.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters on a visit to Niger, alluded to the heavy costs of US fighter jets.

"I think it's a mistake to get focused on any particular weapons system at any given time," Blinken said.

He said it was important "not only to make sure that the Ukrainians have the right weapons system but that they can use it."

1905 GMT - German Chancellor Scholz sees prolonged war in Ukraine: newspaper

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon, he told business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, confirming Berlin would support Kyiv as long as it is necessary with money and arms.

"We should be prepared for a prolonged war, even if an early end would be desirable," Scholz was quoted as saying, adding that it remained absolutely vital that China not supply Russia with weapons.

1902 GMT - Pentagon: Russia likely trying to recover US drone debris in Black Sea

The United States has indications that Russia is likely trying to recover debris from the US drone downed after a Russian intercept over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday, even as it played down Moscow's prospects for success.

"We do have indications that Russia is likely making an effort to try to recover MQ-9 debris ... however, we assess it's very unlikely that they would be able to recover anything useful," said Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian ships had been seen near the area where the drone had crashed, though they did not appear to have recovered any parts of the drone yet. It was not clear if they were still in the area.

1515 GMT - China hopes Russia and Ukraine will hold peace talks, says senior Chinese diplomat

China is concerned about an escalation of the war in Ukraine and hopes Moscow and Kiev will hold peace talks, senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart on a phone call on Thursday.

China, which has refrained from condemning Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, has urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire in its 12-point paper on the "political resolution of the Ukraine crisis".

The plan, which received a lukewarm welcome on both sides, called for the protection of civilians and respect for each other's sovereignty.

"China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible," Qin told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

1236 GMT - Poland to transfer four MiG-29 planes to Ukraine in coming days: Warsaw

Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced that Warsaw would deliver an initial batch of four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine soon.

"In the coming days we will first transfer, if I remember correctly, four fully operational planes to Ukraine," Duda told reporters.

The announcement comes as the Polish interior minister said authorities have broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine people it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

An ally of Ukraine and hub for deliveries of weapons to Kiev's armed forces, Poland says it has regularly found itself the target of Russian efforts to destabilise the country.

1030 GMT - Türkiye commemorates 'illegal annexation' of Crimea

Türkiye has commemorated the illegitimate referendum held on March 16 by Russia, and stressed that the Crimean Peninsula was "annexed in violation of international law."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its long-time policy against recognising the illegal annexation of Crimea on the occasion of its ninth anniversary and voiced support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are the principal constituents of Crimea, is always a priority for our country," said the ministry.