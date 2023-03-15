More than 230,000 Syrians have been killed and over 13 million displaced since 2011, a human rights group said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 230,224 civilians were killed, including over 30,000 children and 16,000 women.

The report was issued on the 12th anniversary of the outbreak of pro-democracy protests in Syria in 2011, which were violently repressed by the regime of Bashar al Assad.

The SNHR said regime forces were responsible for the death of over 201,000 people, while other fatalities were blamed on the Russian forces, the Daesh terrorist group, armed factions, the terrorist separatist PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition forces.

According to the rights group, around 56 percent of the victims were killed during the second and third years of the war.

Nearly 52 percent of the deaths were reported in the provinces of Damascus, Aleppo, and Homs.

The SNHR said no less than 154,817 people have been arrested or forcibly disappeared in Syria.

“Of these, more than 135,000 are still held by the Syrian regime forces alone, including 5,199 children and 10,169 women,” it added.

Widespread deaths, destruction