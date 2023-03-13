Hundreds of flights were canceled at four German airports as security staff began their one-day strike.

Berlin’s international airport announced that no commercial departures will take place on Monday, and some incoming flights will also be affected.

"Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Incoming flights may also be affected," Berlin airport said on its website.

The airport had to cancel around 200 flights, affecting 27,000 travelers.

Passengers were asked to contact their airline to find out the current status of their flight.